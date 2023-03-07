Darden Restaurants, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.7% Upside

Darden Restaurants, Inc. with ticker code (DRI) have now 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 133 calculating the mean target price we have 155.81. Now with the previous closing price of 147.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.7%. The 50 day MA is 145.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 133.42. The company has a market cap of $18,045m. Visit the company website at: https://www.darden.com

The potential market cap would be $19,083m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.