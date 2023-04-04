Darden Restaurants, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 4.5% Upside Potential

Darden Restaurants, Inc. with ticker code (DRI) now have 25 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 175 and 140 calculating the mean target price we have $162.08. Now with the previous closing price of $155.16 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $148.36 and the 200 day moving average is $136.34. The company has a market cap of $18,729m. Find out more information at: https://www.darden.com

The potential market cap would be $19,564m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.