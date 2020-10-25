Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

Darden Restaurants with ticker code (DRI) have now 29 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 128 and 75 with the average target price sitting at 106.38. With the stocks previous close at 99.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 96.72 and the 200 day MA is 80.93. The market cap for the company is $12,959m. Find out more information at: http://www.darden.com

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn