Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

Darden Restaurants with ticker code (DRI) have now 29 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 128 and 75 with a mean TP of 106.38. Now with the previous closing price of 100.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 94.73 and the 200 day moving average is 78.69. The company has a market cap of $13,075m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.darden.com

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

