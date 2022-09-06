Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

Darden Restaurants found using ticker (DRI) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 122 and has a mean target at 137.83. With the stocks previous close at 125.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 122.91 and the 200 day MA is 131.95. The market cap for the company is $15,343m. Company Website: https://www.darden.com

The potential market cap would be $16,793m based on the market concensus.

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.