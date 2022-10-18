Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Darden Restaurants found using ticker (DRI) now have 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 156 and 125 and has a mean target at 141.92. With the stocks previous close at 130.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 128.57 and the 200 day moving average is 129.4. The company has a market capitalisation of $16,148m. Find out more information at: https://www.darden.com

The potential market cap would be $17,626m based on the market concensus.

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.