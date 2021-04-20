Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Darden Restaurants with ticker code (DRI) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 135 calculating the mean target price we have 156.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 146.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is 139.12 and the 200 day MA is 117.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,098m. Visit the company website at: http://www.darden.com

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.