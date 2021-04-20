Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Darden Restaurants with ticker code (DRI) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 175 and 135 calculating the mean target price we have 156.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 146.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is 139.12 and the 200 day MA is 117.63. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,098m. Visit the company website at: http://www.darden.com

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.