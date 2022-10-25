Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Darden Restaurants found using ticker (DRI) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 156 and 125 with a mean TP of 141.92. With the stocks previous close at 133.32 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 128.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 129.05. The market cap for the company is $16,400m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.darden.com

The potential market cap would be $17,458m based on the market concensus.

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

