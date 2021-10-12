Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Darden Restaurants with ticker code (DRI) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 191.57 and 135 with a mean TP of 161.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 154.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 151.45 while the 200 day moving average is 144.44. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,019m. Find out more information at: http://www.darden.com

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.