Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Darden Restaurants with ticker code (DRI) have now 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 133 with a mean TP of 153.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 148.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 143.44 while the 200 day moving average is 130.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,231m. Company Website: https://www.darden.com

The potential market cap would be $18,830m based on the market concensus.

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.