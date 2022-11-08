Darden Restaurants – Consensus Indicates Potential .4% Upside

Darden Restaurants with ticker code (DRI) have now 26 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 156 and 125 calculating the mean target price we have 141.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 141.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .4%. The day 50 moving average is 130.85 and the 200 day MA is 128.9. The company has a market cap of $17,115m. Find out more information at: https://www.darden.com

The potential market cap would be $17,185m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Darden Restaurants, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V’s Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.