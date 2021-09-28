DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 86.0% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 181 and 22.14 with the average target price sitting at 100.1. Now with the previous closing price of 53.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 86.0%. The 50 day MA is 57.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.37. The company has a market cap of $3,985m. Find out more information at: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.