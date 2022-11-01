DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.3% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 41.81 calculating the average target price we see 82.68. Given that the stocks previous close was at 46.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 78.3%. The day 50 moving average is 55.88 and the 200 day moving average is 52.2. The company has a market cap of $3,298m. Find out more information at: https://www.dqsolar.com

The potential market cap would be $5,881m based on the market concensus.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.