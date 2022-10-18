Follow us on:

DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 41.81 with the average target price sitting at 85.2. Now with the previous closing price of 50.72 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 68.0%. The day 50 moving average is 59.8 and the 200 day moving average is 51.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,606m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dqsolar.com

The potential market cap would be $6,057m based on the market concensus.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

