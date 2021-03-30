Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

DAQO New Energy Corp. with ticker code (DQ) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 178 and 25.6 with the average target price sitting at 111.24. With the stocks previous close at 70.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.1%. The day 50 moving average is 95.13 and the 200 day moving average is 62.58. The market cap for the company is $4,319m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Share on Stocktwits

You might also be interested in: Sativa Wellness Group expect a significant ramp up (Interview)

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.