DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 58.1% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. with ticker code (DQ) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 178 and 25.6 with the average target price sitting at 111.24. With the stocks previous close at 70.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 58.1%. The day 50 moving average is 95.13 and the 200 day moving average is 62.58. The market cap for the company is $4,319m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People’s Republic of China.