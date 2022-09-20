DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.6% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 41.81 with a mean TP of 86.61. Now with the previous closing price of 56.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.6%. The day 50 moving average is 64.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 50.85. The company has a market cap of $4,230m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.dqsolar.com

The potential market cap would be $6,497m based on the market concensus.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.