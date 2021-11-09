DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.6% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 181 and 22.14 with the average target price sitting at 97.29. Now with the previous closing price of 65.92 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 47.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.1 and the 200 day MA is 65.55. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,936m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.