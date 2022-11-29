DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.9% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. with ticker code (DQ) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 41.81 with a mean TP of 73.17. With the stocks previous close at 49.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.9%. The day 50 moving average is 51.1 and the 200 day MA is 53.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,783m. Find out more information at: https://www.dqsolar.com

The potential market cap would be $5,556m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.