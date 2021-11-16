Twitter
DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 160 and 30.85 calculating the average target price we see 101.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 72.52 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 39.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.69 and the 200 day moving average is 64.87. The market cap for the company is $5,229m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

