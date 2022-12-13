DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.4% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 103 and 34.75 calculating the average target price we see 68.16. With the stocks previous close at 49.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.4%. The day 50 moving average is 50.64 and the 200 day MA is 53.87. The company has a market cap of $3,583m. Visit the company website at: https://www.dqsolar.com

The potential market cap would be $4,923m based on the market concensus.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.