DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.6% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. with ticker code (DQ) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 137 and 25.25 calculating the average target price we see 80.41. Now with the previous closing price of 59.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.6%. The day 50 moving average is 59.46 while the 200 day moving average is 51.31. The market cap for the company is $4,498m. Find out more information at: https://www.dqsolar.com

The potential market cap would be $6,056m based on the market concensus.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.