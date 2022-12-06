DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. with ticker code (DQ) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 34.75 with the average target price sitting at 72.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 50.89 and the 200 day moving average is 53.69. The market cap for the company is $3,877m. Find out more information at: https://www.dqsolar.com

The potential market cap would be $5,212m based on the market concensus.