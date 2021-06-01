DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.9% Upside

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 178 and 22.14 calculating the average target price we see 98.91. Now with the previous closing price of 77.94 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 75.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 75.78. The company has a market cap of $5,468m. Company Website: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.