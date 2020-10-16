DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.5% Downside

DAQO New Energy Corp. with ticker code (DQ) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 128 with a mean TP of 172.42. With the stocks previous close at 201.68 this would imply there is a potential downside of -14.5%. The 50 day MA is 137.33 and the 200 day moving average is 90.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,689m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn