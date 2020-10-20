DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.8% Downside

DAQO New Energy Corp. with ticker code (DQ) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 250 and 128 calculating the average target price we see 172.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 200.01 this would indicate that there is a downside of -13.8%. The day 50 moving average is 141.98 while the 200 day moving average is 93.55. The company has a market cap of $2,934m. Company Website: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

