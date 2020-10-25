DAQO New Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.9% Downside

DAQO New Energy Corp. found using ticker (DQ) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 250 and 128 and has a mean target at 172.42. Given that the stocks previous close was at 198 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.9%. The day 50 moving average is 154.94 and the 200 day MA is 97.79. The market cap for the company is $2,753m. Find out more information at: http://www.dqsolar.com

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People’s Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Wanzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

