Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.8% Upside

Danaos Corporation found using ticker (DAC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 115 with the average target price sitting at 121.67. Now with the previous closing price of 63.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 92.8%. The day 50 moving average is 76.76 and the 200 day moving average is 80.86. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,283m. Find out more information at: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $2,473m based on the market concensus.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.