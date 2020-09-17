Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 4.75 and has a mean target at 7.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.85 and the 200 day moving average is 4.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $149m. Find out more information at: http://www.danaos.com

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

