Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.7% Downside

Danaos Corporation found using ticker (DAC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 12 and 6.25 with the average target price sitting at 9.13. Now with the previous closing price of 9.29 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.7%. The 50 day MA is 7.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.05. The company has a market cap of $215m. Find out more information at: http://www.danaos.com

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn