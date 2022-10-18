Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 77.0% Upside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 85 calculating the average target price we see 103.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 77.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 64.58 and the 200 day MA is 77.82. The company has a market cap of $1,198m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $2,120m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.