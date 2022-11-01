Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 67.8% Upside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 96.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 67.8%. The day 50 moving average is 61.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,165m. Visit the company website at: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $1,954m based on the market concensus.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.