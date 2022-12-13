Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 65.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 90. Now with the previous closing price of 54.51 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 65.1%. The 50 day MA is 56.97 while the 200 day moving average is 72.15. The company has a market cap of $1,092m. Company Website: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $1,803m based on the market concensus.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

