Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.5% Upside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 90. Now with the previous closing price of 55.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 63.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.16. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,088m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $1,779m based on the market concensus.