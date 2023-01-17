Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 62.5% Upside

Danaos Corporation found using ticker (DAC) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 90. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 62.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,114m. Visit the company website at: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $1,811m based on the market concensus.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.