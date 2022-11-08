Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.0% Upside

Danaos Corporation found using ticker (DAC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 96.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 59.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 76.69. The market cap for the company is $1,268m. Find out more information at: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $2,017m based on the market concensus.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.