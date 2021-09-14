Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 80 with the average target price sitting at 90. Now with the previous closing price of 84.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.87. The company has a market cap of $1,723m. Company Website: http://www.danaos.com

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.