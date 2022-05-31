Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 48.2% Upside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 115 calculating the average target price we see 122.5. Now with the previous closing price of 82.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 48.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.68 while the 200 day moving average is 82.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,733m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $2,569m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.