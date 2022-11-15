Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.7% Upside

Danaos Corporation found using ticker (DAC) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 90. Now with the previous closing price of 61.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 59.59 while the 200 day moving average is 76.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,196m. Visit the company website at: https://www.danaos.com

The potential market cap would be $1,743m based on the market concensus.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.