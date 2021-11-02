Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.6% Upside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 80 calculating the average target price we see 90. Now with the previous closing price of 74.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.6%. The 50 day MA is 76.5 and the 200 day moving average is 70.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,565m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.danaos.com

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.