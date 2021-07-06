Twitter
Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Danaos Corporation found using ticker (DAC) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 65 and has a mean target at 76.75. With the stocks previous close at 74.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 2.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 68.73 while the 200 day moving average is 48.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,550m. Visit the company website at: http://www.danaos.com

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

