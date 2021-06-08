Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 65 with the average target price sitting at 71.75. Now with the previous closing price of 62.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The day 50 moving average is 59.03 and the 200 day MA is 39.91. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,386m. Visit the company website at: http://www.danaos.com

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.