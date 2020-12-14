Danaos Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.9% Downside

Danaos Corporation with ticker code (DAC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 11 with the average target price sitting at 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.09 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -9.9%. The day 50 moving average is 12.12 while the 200 day moving average is 6.93. The company has a market cap of $360m. Find out more information at: http://www.danaos.com

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.