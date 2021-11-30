Danaher Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Danaher Corporation with ticker code (DHR) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 370 and 315 and has a mean target at 348.08. Given that the stocks previous close was at 323.96 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The day 50 moving average is 308.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 274.99. The market capitalisation for the company is $233,324m. Visit the company website at: http://www.danaher.com

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables. This segment also offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; and filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and life sciences companies, as well as universities, medical schools and research institutions, and various industrial manufacturers. The Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and molecular diagnostics products. This segment offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians’ offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. The Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, consumables, software, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage ultra-pure, potable, industrial, waste, ground, source, and ocean water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides instruments, software, services, and consumables for various color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking, coding, and traceability applications for consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.