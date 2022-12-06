Danaher Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.8% Upside

Danaher Corporation with ticker code (DHR) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 340 and 275 calculating the mean target price we have 306.53. With the stocks previous close at 274.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.8%. The 50 day MA is 260.1 and the 200 day MA is 267.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $195,072m. Find out more information at: https://www.danaher.com

The potential market cap would be $218,049m based on the market concensus.