Dana Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.3% Upside

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.