Dana Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Dana Incorporated with ticker code (DAN) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 19 and 14 with a mean TP of 16.33. With the stocks previous close at 17.31 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day MA is 15.1 and the 200 day MA is 15.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,404m. Find out more information at: https://www.dana.com

The potential market cap would be $2,268m based on the market concensus.