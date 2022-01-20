Twitter
Dalata Hotel Group PLC 28.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group PLC with ticker (LON:DAL) now has a potential upside of 28.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 430 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Dalata Hotel Group PLC share price of 306 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.8%. Trading has ranged between 271 (52 week low) and 415 (52 week high) with an average of 113,050 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £873,648,765.

