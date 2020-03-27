Dalata Hotel Group PLC 101.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Dalata Hotel Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DAL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Dalata Hotel Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Berenberg have set a target price of 490 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 101.2% from today’s opening price of 243.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 156.5 points and decreased 207.08 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 533 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 150.89 GBX.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 348.15 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 415.46. There are currently 185,172,635 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 157,304. Market capitalisation for LON:DAL is £448,750,004 GBP.

