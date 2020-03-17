Daily Mail and General Trust P L C 3.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DMGT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 632 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 3.6% from today’s opening price of 610 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 211 points and decreased 218 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 897 GBX while the year low share price is currently 565 GBX.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 50 day moving average of 799.12 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 815.06. There are currently 210,446,934 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 226,211. Market capitalisation for LON:DMGT is £1,205,860,931 GBP.

