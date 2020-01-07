Daily Mail and General Trust P L C 23.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:DMGT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 1000 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 23.5% from the opening price of 810 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 30 points and decreased 31 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 897 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 570.5 GBX.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 50 day moving average of 849.40 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 788.96. There are currently 138,095,547 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 277,531. Market capitalisation for LON:DMGT is £1,734,082,736 GBP.